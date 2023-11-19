Skiing | A great performance from Krista Pärmäkoski in Ruka – Harri Kirvesniemi was delighted with the exceptional experiment

Krista Pärmäkoski’s wild initial speed caught Harri Kirvesniemi’s attention.

Rukan Skiing took first place in the Finnish Cup women’s 10 km race (p) on Sunday Krista Pärmäkoski, who started the journey at an exceptionally high speed. Sanoma’s skiing expert Harri Kirvesniemi had to see.

Harri Kirvesniemi

– The start was atypical for him. Very good that you dared to try it, even though it was not necessarily the most optimal in terms of the result. The more you try, the more knowledge you get. Krista surely got information when the world cup is being skied on the same track in Ruka next weekend, Kirvesniemi said.

A new habit may become necessary.

– It’s good that there are such departures. They will certainly be needed in the World Cup during the season.

Pärmäkoski himself did not seem completely satisfied after the race.

– I started hard and I did die a little to my own bet. Napsu still needs to be better next week. You can’t have such a hard start next week, or at least the leg has to be better by then. There was a bit of a hiatus, Pärmäkoski said in a Viaplay TV interview.

Kerttu Niskanen skied second in Ruka but lost to Pärmäkoski by almost 20 seconds.

– Kertu’s trip was of the same type as it was at the beginning of last season: time for working conditions, Kirvesniemi said.

Niskanen himself was on the same lines.

– Miracles cannot happen in a week. Olos had a bad time in both races. The skiing was not as it should be, Niskanen said on Viaplay.

– But when there are no health concerns, I started here. The purpose is to ski the games and hope that through lightening and the games we will get back in shape. I think the musculature is taking a bit of a toll. It’s not sharp and relaxed, which it should be, Niskanen continued.

Ax Cape estimates that Finnish female top skiers can compete for top positions in the Ruka World Cup.

– Time will tell that Krista still didn’t move at World Cup podium pace on that track, but she had clearly taken a step forward from Olos last weekend. It is not impossible to fight for the podium places in the World Cup in Ruka, but there must be some improvement. Lightening up the training can of course help.

Kirvesniemi also brought it up Jasmi to Joensuu and Johanna Matintalo speeds. However, Matintalo’s hopes for a top three crumbled to a crash at the end of the race.

Expert picked up one surprise name from the competition on Sunday.

– Tiia Olkkonen skiing was very positive. The women in the second category of the national team were able to challenge others well. I hope Olkkonen’s pace remains good throughout the season. He is a versatile skier and good at sprints. Such skiers are needed.

Olkkonen, who turns 24 next week, finished fifth in Ruka.