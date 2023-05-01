Skiing | A Finnish skier started May Day by skiing a thousand uphill meters on a ski slope – Sami Jauhojärvi supported the adventure

Ida Meriläinen climbed to the top of Laajavuori ten times and raised money for children’s skiing hobby.

From Jyväskylä competitive skier and ski coach Ida Meriläinen prepared for May Day with a special treat. He climbed a thousand meters on the Laajavuori ski slope for a good cause.

That meant ten climbs in slushy snow. Exactly 1,008 meters of ascent were accumulated.

“Let’s just say that the legs felt the most. I was already tired after four hours and I needed more energy, but with a good base condition it was fine,” says Meriläinen.

The 28-year-old skier came up with his adventure after coming across a startling fact that made him think about the future of his sport.

Head coach of the cross country team Teemu Pasanen spoke HS in the interview about how the number of junior skiers in Finland is already at a critical level. The figures immediately caught Meriläinen’s attention.

“I started to think that we will soon have no more enthusiasts,” he says, referring to the numbers.

While nearly 9,000 juniors claimed a ski pass or competition license in 2002, there were only 3,000 of them last year. Meriläinen got worried and started thinking about taking advantage of skiing for children and young people.

Read more: A startling fact was revealed about skiing in Finland – “We are right at the critical limit”

Thought started ripening about a week before the performance. Meriläinen cycled past the ski slope in Laajavuori and noticed that there was still snow on the slope.

“It must be used for a good purpose. Then I realized that a ton of climbing and a ton of money”, says Meriläinen about his plan to raise money for children’s skiing.

The skier received the support of both a commercial partner and an Olympic champion and World Cup medalist Sami Jauhojärviwith whom he arranged Instagram live the night before the event.

“It got a really nice and positive buzz in skiing circles,” says Meriläinen.

On Saturday, in his career, Meriläinen skied up the Laajavuori slope three times with traditional fur sole skis and seven times with free skiing. There were also stringers.

“There was a similar hobbyist who had come to drag once and walked down. It was just awesome. Some also skied the ten ascents.”

A total of 66 ascents were accumulated.

General Meriläinen, who finished 15th in the championships of the series, plans to donate the money received during the race directly to the local skiing club.

“I’m going to make sure myself and come up with ideas on how to best get more starting places in ski schools, so that we have the number of enthusiasts,” he says.

Published from the top of Laajavuori in his Instagram update Meriläinen says he wants to lead future skiers to the top as well. My own goals are also higher than the previous result level.

“I still want to improve on that,” he says, referring to the 15th place in the spring 2018 Taivalkoski SM ski sprint.