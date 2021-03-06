Skiing A dirty text from Jelena Välbe about ski queen Therese Johaug: “It’s just silly statistics”

Johaug rose alongside Välbe in the number of world championships.

Norwegian Therese Johaug took a victory in the women’s 30km (p) race in Oberstdorf on Saturday after a completely overwhelming performance.

Gold was already fourth for him in these World Championships and a total of 14. He rose to share the second place ever with Russia Jelena Välben with. The number one is Johaug’s country Marit Bjørgenwith 18 World Cup gold.

Russian Välbe, who was the leader of the ski team at the World Championships, was not very excited about the comparison. She also doesn’t shed any praise for the ski queen of the Games.

“It’s just silly statistics. I don’t know why people miss it, ”Välbe told the news agency To the cup.

“Today, there are more races on the program. Therese doesn’t ski them all, and I probably wouldn’t ski either. There is no need to compare anything. ”

“I think he’s writing his own story. I wrote mine, Marit Bjørgen wrote mine. Before him were Galina Kulakova, Raisa Smetanina, Larisa Lazutina.