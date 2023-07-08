Skiing | A Czech skier died in a climbing accident

Cross-country skier Jiří Pliska passed away in the United States.

Czech skier and climber Jiří Pliska is dead. He died in a climbing accident in the USA at the age of 42.

His team Silvini Team has informed about the matter.

“Sit down please. We have very sad news. Jiří Plitska died tragically in the mountains on Sunday 2 July”, in the bulletin was said.

The accident site in Wyoming is approximately 3,700 meters above sea level.

In the release, Pliska was described as a family member, captain, friend, coach, inspiration and mentor who never hesitated to help.

To the press release climbing and skiing were the Czech’s great passions.

“He was an honest man who loved his wife and supported his other loved ones. Jirka died in the place he loved in his favorite activity,” the announcement said.

Pliska preferred long distances in skiing. He finished 85th in this year’s Vasaloppet. In the best competitions of his career, he reached the top 20 on exceptionally long ski trips.

The Czech skier also competed twice in Finland in Levi, the last time in April 2022.