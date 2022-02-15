Skiing A couple expected for Iivo Niskanen in the sprint message: “Hopefully he will bulge his catches again”

Kerttu Niskanen opens the women’s sprint message, Krista Pärmäkoski acts as an anchor.

Zhangjiakou.

Already Finnish cross-country skiers who have won four medals at the Beijing Olympics can have a decent financial day on Wednesday, when the men’s and women’s pawns in the traditional skiing mode are competitions.

Women even struggle for gold on the team Kerttu Niskanen–Krista Pärmäkoskialthough Pärmäkoski blocked the championship speeches at the team ‘s press conference.

“We are not pre-favorites,” Pärmäkoski said. “We just have something to win. We’re going to enjoy. ”

The men’s post on the Zhangjiakou trails has already skied gold and bronze Iivo Niskanen gets a sprint specialist Joni Mäki. The men also have a medal in the fork.

Women In the 6×1.5-kilometer post, Niskanen and Pärmäkoski will act as anchors in the opening section. ‘

Both were pleased that the message is being handled specifically in the traditional way of skiing.

There will be so much frost on Wednesday that the race schedule was brought forward by two hours. Now the finals start at 11.15 Finnish time, ie 17.15 local time.

Pärmäkoski was pleased to change the schedule, as the weather in Zhangjiakou cools down quickly as the sun sets.

On Tuesday, it was almost 10–15 degrees during the day, and the latter increased the bite of the weather.

Due to the frost, the weather is likely to be slow and heavy. It is well suited for Niskanen and Pärmäkoski.

“We are both in good shape,” Niskanen said.

He estimates that the cross-country ski runs, or uphills, are places of attack for him.

“I hope that my share will keep up the pace and that I will be able to keep it up,” Niskanen said.

Pärmäkoski also praised the slow and heavy weather.

“The slower the track, the better we can get the sprinters dropped.”

The Finnish duo is facing wholesale tough competitors, even Norway’s number one cannon Therese Johaug is left out of the sprint message.

The Norwegian coaching team justified its decision with the desire to save Johaugia for the final distance of the Olympics in the 30-kilometer race.

The Norwegian team make up Maiken Caspersen Falla and Tiril Udnes Weng. Sweden is represented by the recent Olympic sprint winner Jonna Sundling and House Dahlqvist.

Other medal favorites include the Russian Olympic Committee duo, Germany and the United States.

Kerttu Niskanen already has silver and Krista Pärmäkoski has bronze from the ten-kilometer race.

Men As expected, Joni Mäki will ski as a couple in the sprint message.

The hill is already in fourth place in the sprint at the Beijing Olympic Games.

At last spring’s World Championships, he won silver in the sprint post Ristomatti Hakola with free skiing.

Niskanen is the starter and Mäki is skiing the anchor section. Niskanen considers the sprint to be fast, because he says the track is easier.

“There will be a lot of equal thrusts and there will definitely be enough keepers. Lactate removal must work and the pace must be tolerated. ”

Already winning gold and bronze on the Zhangjiakou track, Niskanen said he was trying to make Mäki a good starting point. Oddly enough, he wasn’t afraid of the frost.

“We are used to it. And the lungs are not spared here. ”

Mäki already has strong evidence of the final race of the value race. In the final of the sprint at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, he defeated Russia in the final stages Gleb Retivyhinin and raised Finland to silver.

At the end of the letter The hill bulged in the paint.

“Jon has handsome biceps. Hopefully he will bulge them again like in Ober, ”Niskanen commented on the couple.

Mäki said that the tactics of the final solution must be carefully considered.

“The last curve is critical to gain momentum for the finish line.”

