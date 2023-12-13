Skiing | A completely new situation at the Skiing World Cup – maintenance men at work in the middle of the night?

The most severe consequences of the fluoride ban may be revealed in the preliminaries of the World Ski Championships this weekend. I only have a bit of experience with the new creams. Maintenance is threatened by the night shift.

Cross-country skiers and ski guardians in particular have to go to the World Cup in Trondheim, which serves as the preliminaries of the World Cup, in an uneasy atmosphere. The skiers want to get to know the tracks of the 2025 World Cup, but the equipment problems resulting from the ban on fluoride creams threaten to disrupt their concentration.

The rule change hasn't really affected the competitions of traditional skiing, but there has been a surprising dispersion in the results of freestyle skiing.

The weekend in Trondheim threatens to become the most surprising of the early season, if the weather forecast is correct and the fourth weekend of the tour is contested in wet weather.

“No one has ever been able to test new creams in wet weather. We haven't had such weather here, where the early season has been run”, head coach Teemu Pasanen tells.

In the most exciting case, the maintenance personnel will use new creams to get a first feel for the water on the night before Friday's sprint.

“It will be interesting if the weather warms up at night before the race. It will be a tough day for maintenance if you have to go testing as soon as you can, i.e. in the middle of the night,” continues Pasanen.

of the United States the maintenance team has surprisingly been the most reliable in the early season. The Finns have had difficulties in the harshest freestyle skiing competitions, but the maintenance teams of Norway and Sweden have also had problems.

The situation has been going on from one weekend to the next, as the cream manufacturing companies have introduced new products to the market during the season. Not all cream companies even had fluorine-free ski creams available according to the new rules at the opening of the World Cup in Ruka.

“All ski creams are new and some of the companies are only now bringing them to the market. Every weekend there have been new creams when they have been manufactured”, Pasanen explains the challenges of ski maintenance.

“That is, no one has been able to test them in advance at all.”

Guardians are now familiarizing themselves with the properties of creams. With these prospects, the studies will continue throughout the season.

“The situation is the same for everyone when it comes to finding out which creams work in which weather”, confirms Pasanen.

“Here you have to be prepared for the fact that this season there will be quite interesting results at times. Freestyle skiing competitions are much more difficult to predict than before.”

The USA team has been on a rampage in the early season under the leadership of Jessie Diggins.

Skiers would like to leave the lubrication worries at the service booth and focus on the routes of the next World Championships. Norway's Trondheim is a strange place for most skiers, because in recent years the World Cup tour has not stopped there until February 2020.

“Everyone now wants to get a little feel for the tracks of next winter's World Championships”, Pasanen knows.

“The profiles have been studied and modeled on the ski carpet, but you only get the best feel for them when you get to ski them in a competition. The skiers get an overview of how the tracks go, how to approach the stadium, what the uphill sections are like, and so on.”

In the preliminaries in Trondheim, the Olympic Training Center OVK's small ski project will also continue, i.e. the development of skiing, biathlon and combined equipment maintenance. Olli Ohtonen, Teemu Lemmettyä and Juho Halonen among other things, during the weekend they model the tracks of the World Cup with GPS.

“They are involved in a few World Cups as support for ski maintenance and do certain tests. They are always involved in value competitions, so that way we have gained an additional resource for maintenance,” continues Pasanen.

“This also involves a sanding pattern project that I am responsible for Hannu Hovila.”

Ski tests will not be done on the same scale as before the Beijing 2022 and Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics. Lubricant tests are not very useful when thinking about the World Championships, when the skating creams are in the latest product development phase, and the preliminaries are not organized at the time of the World Championships, i.e. during the spring season.

“At least no major testing has been planned for the spring,” says Pasanen.

“There is not the same need for comprehensive testing now as there was before the previous Olympics, because the weather and snow conditions of the Nordic countries are quite familiar to us.”

The World Cup in Trondheim will take place between February and March 2025.