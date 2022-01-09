Monday, January 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing A clerk who was working on the job died at the Imatra Finnish Championships

by admin
January 9, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A man who worked in traffic control in the parking area of ​​the Ukonniemi sports center had a sudden illness.

Imatra

About The 70-year-old clerk died in the Imatra Finnish Championships on the opening day on Friday.

The matter was confirmed to HS by the safety manager of the Finnish Championships Juha Pasanen About the Athletes of Imatra.

A man who worked in traffic control in the parking area of ​​the Ukonniemi sports center had a sudden illness. The doctor at the Finnish Championships arrived before the ambulance arrived within six minutes of the alarm. However, the recovery measures did not help.

The deceased belonged to a group of a local hunting club that was on duty at the Finnish Championships.

A quiet moment was held at Ukonniemi Ski Stadium on Saturday morning before the start of the day’s races.

.
#Skiing #clerk #working #job #died #Imatra #Finnish #Championships

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Pensions, 2022 increases lower than expected. Here because. Yellow revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.