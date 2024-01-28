Skiing | A career low for Krista Pärmäkoski – a clear message from Harri Kirvesniemi

Harri Kirvesniemi sees that Krista Pärmäkoski can't find her shape by competing.

In Finnish women it was a black day at the Cross Country World Cup on Sunday in Goms, Switzerland. Kerttu Niskanen was the best Finnish 16th in the 20 kilometer freestyle joint start. It was the worst disappointment Krista Pärmäkoskiwhich went to the winner To Jessie Diggins more than three minutes and was 38th on the leaderboard.

Pärmäkoski, 33, has finished as poorly in the normal distance race of the World Cup only once: more than 15 years ago, in December 2008 in Davos. Then the distance was 10 km (p) and the ranking was the same (38th) as in Goms. The race in Davos was the third World Cup race of Pärmäkoski's career.

Harri Kirvesniemi thoughtfully followed Pärmäkoski's performance.

“The whole weekend has been weak: he didn't make it to the relay and sprint qualifying,” says the expert.

So something is wrong.

“Krista's condition is nowhere near normal, and the free style of skiing is especially bad,” says Kirvesniemi.

Finland the team has traveled up and down Switzerland. The competition venue Goms is located at an altitude of about 1,300 meters, but the Finns' accommodation has been just under 300 meters lower. Sunday's race has been cancelled Tiia Olkkonen complained about the change in circumstances in an interview with Viaplay.

Kirvesniemi knows from experience how such a change can be seen in the body.

“It messes up the metabolism and becomes more pronounced if the skier is not in the best shape.”

For example, the ability to absorb oxygen decreases.

Pärmäkoski is an Olympic medalist who goes into every race with the most ambitious goals. In Goms, he had to pay a heavy price for it.

“The hard start backfired”, Pärmäkoski said on Viaplay and said that the fault was not in the skis.

Because the fitness curve is clearly going down, the expert recommends a bold game move for Pärmäkoski.

“Kristan should follow Iivo's example and take a training break”, Kirvesniemi points out Iivo Niskanen solutions this season.

“ There should be a practice break somewhere in between.

Next week's Vantaa SM skis, you have to ski out of a sense of duty, but after that a training period could be in order.

“Somewhere in between, you should get a training break if you want to be successful in the end of winter games. You don't find that condition by competing,” Kirvesniemi knows.

He recommends Pärmäkoski to skip the heavy US World Cup tour and focus on training.

“Since Krista has no chance of top positions in the overall World Cup race, she could focus on doing well in the individual competitions at the end of the winter.”