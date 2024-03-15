Skiing | A bad disappointment for Jasmi Joensuu in Falun – only four Finns in the heats

Lauri Vuorinen happily surprised Falun in the World Cup.

Finland Lauri Vuorinen and Joni Mäki started the last sprint race of the cross-country skiing world cup in Falun, Sweden, when the Finnish duo took the positions in the top ten in the time trial. Vuorinen skied handsomely to third place in qualifying, Mäki was eighth.

Vuorinen beat the Norwegian winner of the qualifier by 4.64 seconds at the finish line To Erik Valnes.

The qualifying for the sprint, which is organized in the traditional way of skiing, was twofold for Finns, because Emil Liekarin, Niilo Moilanen, Ville Ahonen and Juuso Haaralan the speed was not enough for the set stage. Liekari was 35th, Moilanen 39th, Ahonen 40th and Haarala 55th.

Also in the women's race, only two Finns passed the time trial, when Kerttu Niskanen tied for 17th and Johanna Matintalo 20th. Jasmi to Joensuu (32:s), Anne Kyllönen (43:s), Katri Lylynperän (49th) and having stopped the time trial Tiia Olkkonen the race day ended with qualifying.

Sprint races let's ski from 3:45 p.m.