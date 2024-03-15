Sunday, March 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Skiing | A bad disappointment for Jasmi Joensuu in Falun – only four Finns in the heats

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Skiing | A bad disappointment for Jasmi Joensuu in Falun – only four Finns in the heats

Lauri Vuorinen happily surprised Falun in the World Cup.

Finland Lauri Vuorinen and Joni Mäki started the last sprint race of the cross-country skiing world cup in Falun, Sweden, when the Finnish duo took the positions in the top ten in the time trial. Vuorinen skied handsomely to third place in qualifying, Mäki was eighth.

Vuorinen beat the Norwegian winner of the qualifier by 4.64 seconds at the finish line To Erik Valnes.

The qualifying for the sprint, which is organized in the traditional way of skiing, was twofold for Finns, because Emil Liekarin, Niilo Moilanen, Ville Ahonen and Juuso Haaralan the speed was not enough for the set stage. Liekari was 35th, Moilanen 39th, Ahonen 40th and Haarala 55th.

Also in the women's race, only two Finns passed the time trial, when Kerttu Niskanen tied for 17th and Johanna Matintalo 20th. Jasmi to Joensuu (32:s), Anne Kyllönen (43:s), Katri Lylynperän (49th) and having stopped the time trial Tiia Olkkonen the race day ended with qualifying.

See also  Football | Real Madrid is the favorite on the pitch, but the Germans win in the stands - Helsinki is ready for a football holiday

Sprint races let's ski from 3:45 p.m.

#Skiing #bad #disappointment #Jasmi #Joensuu #Falun #Finns #heats

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Summers are going to get hotter and hotter in the next few years

Summers are going to get hotter and hotter in the next few years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result