A new rumor would like the return of soon Skies of Arcadia with a Remastered in processingeven if there are no further details in this regard and the matter must obviously be classified among the least verifiable rumors.

The question was launched by the XboxEra Podcast, in last weekend’s episode, during which it was reported that the classic for Sega Dreamcast could return in a remastered version for modern platforms.

We don’t know which team would be dealing with the reworking or the reference platforms, which is why we should take this with some caution, but the Insider-Gaming site has gone so far as to publish an alleged image of this remaster, visible at this address.

Hard to tell if this is a legitimate screenshot of a Skies of Arcadia Remastered or simply the original game in emulation on PC, but it would still be nice if the title returned to our screens in a new edition.

Originally released in 2000 on the Sega Dreamcast, Skies of Arcadia then returned to the Nintendo Gamecube in 2002. It is a classic Japanese-style RPG that sees the protagonist Vyse and his crew of air pirates grappling with an Empire of overwhelming, trying to defend freedom on earth and in heaven.