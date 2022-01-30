The last World Cup competition for skiers in the run-up to the Beijing Olympics has yielded two winners. Austria’s Cornelia Hütter and Federica Brignone from Italy shared the win at the super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Both completed the race on the Kandahar track in 1.18.19.











,,Fantastic to share the victory with ‘Conny’”, said 31-year-old Brignone, who recorded her nineteenth World Cup victory and her third of this season in the super-G. “She’s been through so many crashes. A shared victory is good for both of us.” Tamara Tippler, compatriot of Hütter, finished third at 0.82 seconds.

Brignone cemented the lead in the Super-G World Cup standings. In the overall ranking, the Italian takes third place, behind the American Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova from Slovakia. They skipped the World Cup in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. Shiffrin already arrived in Beijing this weekend, where the Winter Games start next week. Brignone took bronze in the giant slalom at the Games in Pyeongchang four years ago.

