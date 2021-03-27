The skier who disappeared on Saturday, March 27, in the area of ​​the Aikuayvenchorr mountain in the Murmansk region, was found dead. It is reported by TASS with reference to the regional emergency rescue center of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

It is noted that rescuers lowered the body of a tourist from the mountain.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Emergencies Ministry in the Murmansk region reported that a ski group of three people allegedly made a ski trip in the area of ​​Mount Aikuayvenchorr. During the hike, one skier disappeared, perhaps he fell off the slope.

On March 22, an avalanche came down near the village of Imandra in the Murmansk region. At the scene there was a tourist group consisting of three adults and 13 children. One girl born in 2008 found herself under the rubble. She was seriously injured, but they could not save her.

On March 23, a criminal case was opened on the fact of the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements and caused the death of a child through negligence.

On March 24, St. Petersburg investigators opened a second criminal case, but this time about negligence in organizing the tour. The leader of the tourist group was detained on the same day.