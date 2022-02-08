Adriana Jelinkova has decided to leave the Olympics early. The Dutch alpine skier tested positive for corona earlier this week and now has test values around the limit values applied in China, reports sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF. Jelinkova still started in the giant slalom on Monday, but she skips Wednesday’s slalom.
