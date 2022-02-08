Adriana Jelinkova has decided to leave the Olympics early. The Dutch alpine skier tested positive for corona earlier this week and now has test values ​​around the limit values ​​applied in China, reports sports umbrella organization NOC*NSF. Jelinkova still started in the giant slalom on Monday, but she skips Wednesday’s slalom.

