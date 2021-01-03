Russian Alexander Bolshunov won the 15 km freestyle pursuit as part of the Tour de Ski race, reports TASS…

As specified, another Russian skier Artyom Maltsev became the second in the competition in Switzerland.

The Tour de Ski will also host the women’s pursuit on Sunday.

Recall, on the eve of the Bolshunov at these competitions became the winner of the mass start. Russian skier Yulia Stupak took second place among women.

The tournament started on the first day of the new year and will last until January 10.

It was also reported that Russian skiers will not be disqualified for violation of the mask mode during the Tour de Ski. Swedish journalists wrote about the possibility of such punishment. They noted that several athletes, including Russians Natalya Nepryaeva and Yulia Stupak, did not wear masks after the end of the competition.