Skier Adriana Jelinkova leaves Games

Skier Adriana Jelinkova will no longer compete in the slalom during the Winter Games in Beijing on Wednesday. The Dutch have decided to fly back to the Netherlands immediately.

On Monday morning she already flew out of the corner during the giant slalom in the first run. Afterwards she told about the restless run-up to the race. Initially, she received a false positive corona test, so she only heard late whether she could start on Monday. Jelinkova contracted the coronavirus in early January. According to NOC*NSF, the positive test in Beijing is probably the result of this. The situation caused a lot of stress.

“With a proud, but above all disappointed feeling, I have decided in good consultation with my team to fly back immediately,” says Jelinkova. “In a battle against time to be fit in time for the Olympics, at a time when we all also have to watch out for our health, my Olympic debut turned out to be a disappointment.”

“It was a dream come true when I qualified last year. Because I’ve fought so hard to be here, it’s especially painful to realize that a number of external factors have had a major impact on my mental and physical well-being,” said Jelinkova. She is flying home today.