A head that sings. Or rather, a head singing inside a toilet. Oh yes, sometimes it takes very little to get hundreds of millions of views on YouTube. As you say, you don’t know what we’re talking about? Then you haven’t yet ended up in that strange part of the internet where the Skibidi toilet is an unstoppable phenomenon, complete with a web series that has exceeded 50 episodes. Follow us as we tell you everything you should know about Skibidi toilet.

What is the Skibidi Toilet The original Skibidi Toilet As we said, Skibidi Toilet is an animated series that has been airing on YouTube since February 2023. Its creator is DaFuq!?Boom! and features a singing head coming out of a toilet. Or rather, this was the protagonist in the beginning, but now the plot has become more complicated than that. There are in fact many singing heads that come out of as many toilet bowls and want to conquer the world. Against them stand the camera heads, individuals wearing a suit and having a camera for a head. However, the cast of characters does not end here: over time the speaker heads and the mysterious TV people have arrived. In short, other than the cast of Final Fantasy.

How Skibidi Toilet was born The mysterious TV head also appears in episode 54 of the series Skibidi Toilet: who is it? Perhaps my lord in disguise? The series is made with powerful technical means: Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike: Source assets animated in Source Filmmaker, a free and easy-to-use 3D animation program. DaFuqBoom told the online magazine Dexerto that he preferred it to Blender precisely because of its ease of use, given that the same animations would have taken three times as long on Blender. The inspiration for the series is on two levels: on the basic one, at the foundation of the series, we have the song of the Bulgarian pop-folk singer of Turkish origin Fiki, entitled Chupki V Krusta. Said like this he won't tell you anything, but know that he is the one who plays the background audio to yasincengiz38's viral TikToks. On the other hand, there is the level of direct inspiration, the one that led to the creation of the character: Paryss Bryanne's 'skibidi dop dop yes yes' meme, of which the good DaFuqBoom had made a parody. From here to the first episode of Skibidi toilet the step was relatively short. In short, this is how the over 23 million subscribers and billions of views of his YouTube channel are born, whose popularity does not seem destined to diminish soon. And who knows, maybe one day we will see the Skibidi toilet in a dream collaboration with Ricardo Milos. Dreaming costs nothing, so let us know which crossover you would like and if you are a fan of the skibidi toilet.



