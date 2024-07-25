Infamous internet animation series Skibidi Toilet, made using Valve’s Source Filmmaker software and featuring assets from Half-Life 2 and Counter-Strike, is in discussions to be turned into a Michael Bay movie.

Bay, who directed disaster film blockbusters such as Armageddon and Pearl Harbour, is reportedly in talks to launch a Skibidi Toilet film and TV franchise with former Paramount Pictures boss Adam Goodman.

“We are absolutely in talks right now, both on the television side and the earliest conversations right now on the film side,” Goodman told Variety. “But it’s not a be-all, end-all for us.”

Skibidi Toilet, for those mercifully still unaware, is an enormously-popular online animation series that has been likened to a Slender Man for Generation Alpha. (Fellow Millenials, think a post-apocalyptic Salad Fingers for tweens.)

The series has accumulated over 65bn views on YouTube, another 15bn on Tiktok, and is ubiquitous on Roblox, where countless spin-off games lie.

What is a Skibidi Toilet? I’m so glad you asked. In short, it’s a race of evil toilets with human heads. They’re led by G-Toilet, an evil toilet with the head of G-Man from Half-Life.

The Skibidi Toilet animated series, now 70-something episodes long, follows an ever-escalating war between the Skibidi Toilets and a variety of humans with CCTV cameras, speakers and TVs on their heads.

As of the animation’s latest season, G-Toilet has returned as G-Toilet 4.0, now with an array of laser cannons.

Skibidi Toilet is the work of Alexy Gerasimov, who has cited machinima videos made in Garry’s Mod as a key influence.

Reacting to the news of a potential Michael Bay Skibidi Toilet movie franchise, Garry’s Mod creator Garry Newman wrote on X: “If the Skibidi Toilet movie gets made I’ll cut my cock off.”