After 24 hours Sofia Goggia concedes an encore and also triumphs in the second downhill of Lake Louise, valid for the Alpine Skiing World Cup. On the Canadian snow, the thirty-year-old from Bergamo imposes herself with a time of 1’28″96 ahead of the Austrian Nina Ortlieb (1’29″30) and the Swiss Corinne Suter (1’29″33). For Goggia it is victory number 19 career in the World Cup.

Fourth place for the Swiss Joana Haehlen (1’29″55) who leaves behind the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec and the Austrian Mirjam Puchner, fifth ex aequo in 1’29″92 and the blue Nicol Delago (1’30 “01) seventh. For the Italian team, Elena Curtoni’s 12th place (1’30″42) should also be underlined. Another excellent performance by Goggia who, in a short descent (start gate lowered due to the strong wind at the top), made the difference in the second part of the track. For her, this is the fifth consecutive victory in Lake Louise and on Sunday, again on the Canadian track but in super-G (8.30 pm Italian time), she will go in search of the second hat-trick after the one achieved in 2021.