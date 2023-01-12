Ski World Cup, the heat and the lack of snow require changes and cancellations

It’s still hot, too hot. And the situation is (even) more critical at high altitudeswhere there is little snow and the temperatures I am high, indeed “African”, for the period, and above all for the ski season. Assuming that Italy is experiencing a “lucky” period in terms of snow, in central Europe the situation is difficult: in Austria and Switzerland, in particular, there are ski resorts that have not opened the season and others that have been forced to close slopes and lifts.

And there too Ski World Cup, where television rights and a certain circle of sponsors rotate, is being affected. From the beginning of the season in the White Circus only male they have been well nine races cancelled due to lack of snow or bad weather (it happened at the end of November in Lake Louise). The circuit female coped with five cancellations. It all started at the end of October with the painful double cancellation due to lack of snow of what would have been the historic first cross-border stage – two men’s and as many women’s downhills – between the Swiss Zermatt and the Italian Cervinia. Subsequently, again due to lack of snow, the two parallel slaloms of 12 and 13 November in the Austrian town of Lech/Zuers were cancelled.

Ski World Cup, all changes and races canceled due to heat and lack of snow

As for the men’s skiing more than two weeks in advance, the cancellation of the two fast races at the end of January initially scheduled in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: the “Kandahar” track of the German location for the 28th and 29th is already certain that it will not be ready.

Furthermore, following the high temperatures in the Czech Republic, the Italian town of Plan de Corones will benefit from a second race. On the “Erta” slope of the South Tyrolean ski resort, a second one was added to the giant slalom already scheduled for January 24, the one initially scheduled for the end of the month in Spindleruv Mlyn. In the Czech locality, on the other hand, two will be played special slaloms, the one foreseen by the calendar and the recovery of the one canceled last Thursday 5 January in Zagreb. In the Nordic combined (cross-country skiing and jumping) the heat does not allow for snow either in Chaux-Neuve in France or in Klingenthal in Germany and therefore the stage of the Cup on 20 and 21 January will not take place.

In Ruhpolding in Germany during the men’s biathlon world cup occurred multiple power outages; the blackouts, which lasted about ten minutes, disrupted the lighting of the target at the shooting range, the entire stadium technology including the scoreboard, the television signal and the live data transmission on the official website of the international federation. Black screens not only for the 10,000 viewers but also for millions of viewers.

