Meribel – In the incredible sports festival in Meribel Martha Bassino wins world gold in super-G. The little fish Dory has become a cannibal: the blue, 26 years old from Borgo San Dalmazzo (Cuneo) with the lightness that is her trademark dances in a joyful competition and triumphs by showcasing her superfine technique. Beautiful. A huge feat, that of Marta, the former little girl of the team who became the “Lady” of the snow able to blow the world championship gold to everyone. Italy has been missing the world championship gold in super-G since 1997 when Isolde Kostner won.

The “Roc de Fer” is the perfect track for Bassino, a challenging track, fast above but very technical like a giant below. Here Marta found the first victory of her career, after two third places in the specialty in the World Cup.

Here is the happiness made in person: he lived a very serene eve, he loves this slope and this snow “I would go skiing as a tourist, it’s so beautiful”. This is his day and it overshadows the most titled teammates. Nothing to do for Federica Brignone, world gold in the combined (Monday on the first day): she was not as fluid as she knows in the last third of the race which is congenial to her and she has to settle for 7th place. Behind also Lara Gut, former world and Olympic champion of specialty. Sofia Goggia, the fastest on Tuesday in the downhill race, doesn’t find the right sensations and finishes tenth.

Accompanying the world gold, an exhilarating environment with a passionate crowd, crowds and colors. And an extraordinary landscape such as Meribel, 600 kilometers of slopes, one of the largest in the world with a chic, discreet and very international clientele.