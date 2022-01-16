The new masterpiece on the way back after ten days off: fourth Marta Bassino

Altenmarkt-Zauchensee – Federica Brignone draws a masterpiece in the super-G of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee and on his return after ten days of rest he scores victory number 18 of his career. We needed a test at the limit of perfection from top to bottom, the Aosta Valley did it a bit in its own way: leaving a few tenths on the road in the sliding sections and attacking the long corners with very narrow lines.

Fast and harmonious action, a spectacle for the eyes of the fans, a victory that the blue perhaps has started building in recent days, growing more and more in the tests of the descent up to sixth place yesterday. Great confidence boost. “I’m so happy, each victory gives different emotions – he says -. Today it was difficult to put all the pieces of the puzzle together and do a complete test. A really nice super-G in which I also enjoyed myself ». A tight and hard-fought race and a podium enclosed in a handful of cents. The Swiss Corinne Suter closes second at 4/100, the Austrian Ariane Raedler third at 12, with the best result in her career.

Brignone wins and Italy convinces with many other stars: Marta Bassino finishes fourth without having competed downhill, Elena Curtoni instead eighth. Yesterday’s frightening crash did not leave big scars on Sofia Goggia, who a little sore still took part in the race. A not so convincing proof, closed in nineteenth place. But that’s okay, after a crash like this it’s not easy to start again with the usual attitude

