Mr. Kilde, how are you?

Every day is a new challenge. In general, the challenge for me is to get out of the wheelchair again. I work on it every day. And as quickly as possible. At the same time, I have to be careful not to tackle it too quickly. If I want too much too quickly, it could damage my muscles and nerves. But I have good people around me who help me. I have to be honest with myself and say: one step at a time.

You're one of the best skiers in the world, now you're learning to walk again. Did you ever think you would be in a situation like this?

No, never, of course not. Skiing is a high risk sport, I knew that falling was part of the game and that I could get injured. But being in a wheelchair is not something you expect. It's definitely a new experience and very, very hard for me.

Do you know how long you will be dependent on a wheelchair?

It is now six weeks since the crash (in the finish corner in Wengen on January 13th, editor's note). The therapists told me at the start of rehab that after six weeks I would be able to start standing on my own two feet again. I'm making progress and think I'll need the wheelchair for another two weeks, maybe a week and a half. I see the light at the end of the tunnel of my wheelchair journey. But I still need patience. I won't force anything that I end up regretting.

After you fell in the finish curve of the Wengen descent and hit the safety fence with full force, were nerves in your right leg severed by the razor-sharp edges of the skis?

Yes, it's the nerves. But also the muscles. It's a long process. It's different than anything I've had before. That's why it's so difficult to predict what will happen in the future. I don't know how the muscle will react and what it will feel like when I start moving normally. The nerves will take a very long time. Especially in the right foot and toes. And don't forget my shoulder. I also had a serious injury to my left shoulder that required a long operation. A few nerves are also affected. It will be a matter of making the best of it.

You posted a picture of your leg from the hospital that showed the open wound and looked very dramatic. Why did you do that?

At first people didn't know what had happened. It was communicated that I only had a problem with my shoulder and a tear in my leg. That was not fair. Afterwards everyone said: “It’s good that the injury isn’t too bad”. I couldn't stand it when people asked me if I was coming back soon. So I thought, “Okay, I’ll post the picture.” For some it may have been too hard. But it was what it was. People noticed and understood: It takes time – and I was able to concentrate on what was important. That's why I published the picture.







How often do you think back to your fall?

I think about it a lot – and I think that's a good thing. It is very important to look at the accident, analyze what happened, what I did wrong, but also what I did right. It wasn't just bad how I behaved – some things saved me from being hurt even worse.

What was good about it?