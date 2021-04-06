Ski sports The Secretary-General, who has been fired by the International Ski Federation, is now running for president

Sarah Lewis wants to be the first woman to chair the FIS.

International the ski association FIS said in October last year it fired its long-term general secretary Sarah Lewis.

The short press release then stated that Lewis’ dismissal, which took effect immediately on the same day, was based on a “complete loss of confidence”.

On Tuesday, Lewis said he was running for president of the FIS in the June election. Lewis is British, but he is running for president as a member of the Belgian Ski Association.

If Lewis were elected, she would be the Fifth President of the 97-year-old union and the first woman in that position.

Alliance current chairman, Swiss Gian-Franco Kasper has held office for 23 years. His successor will be elected for the first time in a virtual meeting on June 4th.

Lewis is a former Olympic-level alpine skier and has served as FIS Secretary General, the highest Chief Operating Officer, for 20 years.

When trying to find out the cause of Lewis’s fires, media reports said there had been a long-running inflamed conflict between him and Kasper.

Similar information was provided by a German investigative journalist Jens Weinrichthat Kasper and Lewis could barely speak to each other.

According to Weinrich, there was “growing mistrust and even anger between the duo over the years”.