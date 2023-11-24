Friday, November 24, 2023
November 24, 2023
Ski sports | Jasmi Joensuu won the sprint qualifying in Ruka – HS follows

The Skiing World Cup season starts in Ruka. HS follows the events.

The Nordics The world cups of skiing will kick off as usual in Kuusamo’s Ruka.

On Friday, the program includes the sprints of traditional skiing, the combined competition and the Suurmäki qualifying of the ski jump.

Finnish sprinting success is seen in men, for example Niilo Moilanen, Lauri Vuorinen, Joni Mäki and Cross mat Hakola. The women’s race will see, among other things Kerttu Niskanen, Jasmi Joensuu and Jasmin Kähärä.

Iivo Niskanen and Krista Pärmäkoski skip the sprint. Also a specialist in traditional sprinting Johanna Matintalo had to withdraw at the last minute due to illness.

The race day starts with sprint qualifying at 11 o’clock. HS follows the events moment by moment. The tracking opens under the story.

Friday’s program

  • 11.00 Sprints (p) qualifiers

  • 12.00 Combined hill section HS 142

  • 13.30 Sprints (p) finals

  • 16.00 Combined skiing section

  • 17.00 Hill jumping qualification HS 142

