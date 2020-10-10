Ski sports Annoying fires for Secretary General of the International Ski Federation, suspected of “even anger” in the background

International the ski association FIS released a special staff news on Friday night.

A few lines in the FIS press release said the union’s board had fired the union’s top chief operating officer, the long-term secretary general Sarah Lewis.

The press release briefly stated that Lewis’ dismissal, which took effect immediately on the same day, was based on a “complete loss of confidence”.

Now attempts have been made in the media to unearth the backgrounds to the Lewis kicks, which he has served for 20 years.

Swedish newspaper According to Expressen Lewis and the chairman of the FIS Gian-Franco Kasperin there has been a long-standing inflamed conflict. In addition, other FIS staff have reportedly had difficulty cooperating with Lewis.

Similar information was provided by a German investigative journalist Jens Weinrichthat Kasper and Lewis could barely speak to each other.

According to Weinrich, there was “growing mistrust and even anger between the duo over the years”.

Kasper, 76, has been president of the FIS for 22 years, and he rose to that position as secretary general. Now Lewis is thought to have done the same.

Britti Lewis is a former alpine skier who competed in the 1988 Olympics, among other places.