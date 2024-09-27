Ski sports | A firm decision on skiing in Russia – “Feels good”

Ski sports|Fis decided the continuation of the Russians in the World Cup.

International the ski association Fis has made its decision. Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be allowed to participate in the World Cup in the coming season either. Among other things, a Swede tells about it Expressen.

Russian and Belarusian athletes have been out of the World Cup of Skiing since 2022. At that time, Russia started a brutal war of aggression in Ukraine.

Director of the Swedish Ski Association Lars Öberg told Expressen that he was a little worried before Fisi’s meeting on Friday, but in the end the decision came easily.

“There was no discussion or anything like that. We were just informed that there will be no changes for next season,” says Öberg.

“It feels good. Sweden belongs to the part of Fis that really supports the ban on Russians and Belarusians as long as the situation in Ukraine continues as it is now. In the current situation, it doesn’t seem right to include them.”

Also Chairman of the Russian Ski Federation Jelena Välbe record to take a stand on Fisi’s decision. He commented on the matter to the Russian for Sport24.

“The continuation of the suspension of Russian athletes in the coming season is a completely expected decision. I don’t see any signs that we will be included in the Olympics even as neutral athletes. Fis does not decide about the Olympic Games,” said Välbe.

The Skiing World Cup starts on 28 November–1 December. At the competitions in Ruka.