Kvitfijell – «And four». Sofia Goggia he laughs after the descent of Kvitfjell, he hit the target, the fourth Downhill Cup. In the silence of the Norwegian resort that grew up after the 1994 Lillehammer Games, Goggia found the right concentration to achieve her dream, to be the strongest free climb today. And she is. Women’s Italy continues to win and amaze with the trio of champions. Always working and never satisfied. Like Sofia at the end of the race: «I’m not so satisfied with the result because already at the top, perhaps due to the wind, I made a mistake. I didn’t find the right timing but I brought home the Cup, a goal I achieved without risk. And there are four of which three won in the last three years. Despite my discontinuity, I am constant in my performance».

The only one who could worry her in the final success race was the Slovenian Ilka Stuhec but it ended up behind. There is still one descent left at the end of the season, that of the Finals in Soldeu, but the result has already been achieved.

After the trophies won in 2017-18, 2020-21 and 2021-22 Sofia therefore remains at the top of the ranking of specialties and hooks Michela Figini and Katja Seizinger. Only Lindsey Vonn did better than her with 8, Annemarie Moser-Proell with 7 and Renate Goetschl with 5.

Kvitfjell descent, Shiffrin champion for the fifth time

With seven races to go before the end of the season, the US champion Mikaela Shiffrin won her fifth World Cup. Shiffrin had the mathematical certainty of winning the fifth cup – after those of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022 – even before concluding the descent of Kvitfjell when the only potential rival, the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami, arrived behind her maintaining an unbridgeable gap of more than 700 points from the American.