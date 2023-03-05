Kvitfell – Sofia Goggia it is fourth in the second super-giant of the Kvitfjel World Cup dominated by Austria which monopolized the podium. In a race characterized by a heavy snowfall, the Italian champion could do nothing against the overwhelming power of Austrian skiing. The Bergamo player made a line error in the same passage where she had made a mistake in last Friday’s super-G.

Victory, the second in his career three years later, for Nina Ortlieb (1’29″25) ahead of compatriots Stephanie Venier (at 12 cents) and Franziska Gritsch (at 38). Goggia, who yesterday won her fourth downhill cup, accused a delay of 69 cents from Ortlieb, 26 years of Innsbruck daughter of former champion Patrick.The last hat-trick in the women’s Austrian Cup was that of January 25, 2009 in the giant slalom in Cortina d’Ampezzo with Kathrin Zettel ahead of Michaela Kirchgasser and Elisabeth Goergl.

In super G, the last Austrian trio dates back to December 4, 2005 when at Lake Louise, Alexandra Meissnitzer prevailed over Andrea Fischbacher and Michaela Dorfmeister. Mikaela Shiffrin, seventh at 98 cents from the winner, postpones the assault on the absolute record for victories in the World Cup which, with 86, belongs to Ingemar Stenmark until next week. In the Super-G Cup classification, the Italian Elena Curtoni is in the lead, today twelfth, with 332 points ahead of the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami with 302 and the Austrian Cornelia Huetter with 289. Six races from the end of the season, Shiffrin he has already won the General Cup (fifth in his career) but the other two podium positions are still to be defined. Gut-Behrami is second with 996 points, the Slovak Petra Vlhova third with 975, Federica Brignone (today only twenty-first) fourth with 849, and Goggia fifth with 800. Next stage on 10 and 11 March in Aare in Sweden where one giant slalom and one special slalom.