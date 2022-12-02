Lake Louise – Sofia Goggia picks up where he left off. In the first outing of the season, the descent of Lake Louise, the financier from Bergamo immediately triumphs, beating the Beijing 2022 Olympic champion Corinne Suter by just 4 cents and the Austrian Cornelia Huetter by 6. As often happens, Sofia made the difference in the final part, thus managing to conquer the nineteenth victory in the World Cup, fourteen of which obtained in her favorite discipline, the one that saw her conquer a gold (PyeongChang 2018) and a silver Olympic (Beijing 2022) as well as three specialty cups.

It’s about the fourth success on the snow of Alberta, who were so dear to friend Lindsey Vonn, after the three snuck in the same weekend twelve months ago. A result that repays the sacrifices made in recent weeks, giving up the giant to concentrate on speed after the Speed ​​Opening that was supposed to take place between Cervinia and Zermatt was canceled last month. Canada really seems to be bringing good luck to Sofia, which tomorrow (8.30 pm) will be able to go in search of an encore in the second downhill in the programme, while on Sunday the three days of competitions will end with a super-G.