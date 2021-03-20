D.he duration of snow cover in the Alps is tending to decrease. Snow falls later in the year and is more likely to melt in spring. In addition, there is less precipitation in the form of snow due to the increased temperatures. This is the result of a study that has now been published in the journal “The Cryosphere”. It confirms earlier observations, but also shows that the development must be viewed in a differentiated manner. Observations from just one region cannot be generalized for the entire Alpine region.

For this first cross-border analysis, an international team of researchers evaluated the data from around 2000 meteorological measuring stations between Slovenia and France using a standardized method. Most of the measuring stations are at altitudes between 500 and 2000 meters. Snow depths have decreased significantly at eight out of ten stations in winter (December to February), and even at nine out of ten in spring (March to May). In the months of November to May, the mean snow depth per decade has decreased by an average of 8.4 percent, the maximum snow depth by an average of 5.6 percent and the duration of snow cover also decreased by 5.6 percent.

The comparison shows that snow depths and snow cover in the Alps have not decreased to the same extent everywhere. The scientists encountered large regional differences. The extent to which the snow cover changes depends, according to the study, on the region and the height above sea level.

Shorter snow times

On the south side of the Alps, which is already less snowy, the snow depths have decreased significantly more than on the main Alpine ridge and on the north side. Below 2000 meters, the snow time has been shortened by 22 to 27 days in the north and by 24 to 34 days in the south, depending on the altitude. Depending on the altitude, this corresponds to a decrease of around a third in winter, and in spring it even corresponds to a halving. Michael Matiu from the Eurac Research research center in Bolzano, who coordinated the study, was just as surprised by these regional differences as by the correlation with the Alpine climate as a whole.

Because complete time series from 800 measuring stations are available, a detailed picture of the snow trends over the past 50 years can be shown. According to this, the snowy seventies was followed by an average snow situation in the eighties, in the nineties there was more of a lull, but since the two thousand years there has been a slight increase again, which in the past decade has even resulted in more snowy winters – as well in this winter. In their investigations, the scientists also came across individual places where even more snow falls today than 50 years ago.

Despite these changes, skiing in high mountains is still possible, says Michael Matiu. Because climate models predict more precipitation, even more snow could fall at higher altitudes in the future. But skiing can still be practiced up to the middle of the century in locations below 2000 meters in altitude. Especially since technical snowmaking, which not only depends on the temperature but also on the humidity, will be possible for a long time to come, says Matiu.

However, the use of water as a resource would also have to be reconsidered in areas further away from the Alps. “Snow is an important reservoir of water. Downstream, the changes shift the availability of water. The water management in agriculture and energy production must be adapted accordingly. “