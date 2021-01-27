The Cetursa administration board, which runs the Sierra Nevada ski resort will decide tomorrow if it is worth keeping it open under the present restrictions.

The municipality within which Pradollano lies is Monachil, which starting today has its town limits closed after tipping the 500 infected mark.

The fact is that they have been struggling since the perimeter lockdowns began and wth Monachil itself now included.

Until Thursday, at least, the ski station will continue working with the few visitors that arrive; ie, residents of Monachil itself and federated skiers armed with training permits issued by the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD).

Thanks to the snow there are 16 slopes open making up 16.8km between them. The maximum number of skiers allowed at the moment is 5,500 but they will be hard pushed to make that number.

The Mayor of Monachil, José Morales, recognizes that with most of the hotels and specialized shops closed the resorts situation is dire.

(News: Sierra Nevada, Granada, Andalucia)