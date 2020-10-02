Ski resorts Ruka and Levi opened the ski season earlier than ever, skiing on the slopes last winter in the snow

A lively winter is expected on the ski slopes with the help of domestic tourists.

Ski resorts Ruka and Levi opened their first slopes on Friday. The opening of the ski season on October 2 is the earliest time ever.

The slopes were opened thanks to the storage snow. In Ruka, snow has been preserved for many years and managed to open in early October before other centers. Snow that has now been preserved over the summer is already in use on the slopes in five centers around Finland.

After Ruka and Levi, Suomu will open with preserved snow in Kemijärvi on November 1, and later in November in Ounasvaara in Rovaniemi and Laajis in Jyväskylä.

With algae a kilometer of cross-country ski trails were also opened on Friday. CEO of Levi Ski Resort Jouni Palosaaren according to the offer for autumn holidays is now a record variety.

“People can go cross-country skiing, downhill skiing, golfing, hiking and mountain biking at the same time.”

The ski resorts expect a good season even in the crown epidemic.

“The loss of foreign tourists is a big deal for hotels and program service entrepreneurs and a big concern for them. However, the situation on the slopes should not be so visible, ”says Palosaari.

The slopes and trails of the ski resorts have traditionally been populated by domestic tourists since the ski holiday weeks at the latest.

Finland Executive Director of the Ski Resort Association (SHKY) Harri Lindfors estimates that the centers will leave for the coming season in the midst of a corona epidemic with cautiously hopeful expectations.

“The positive thing about this situation is that the domestic customer is moving on slopes and trails. Of course, in many ski resorts, Russian and Baltic customers have played a big role and now they are left out, ”says Harri Lindfors.

In Ruka, the share of domestic tourists has been in the order of 70 percent.

“At the ski resort, the share is even higher. It gives us a backrest for the coming season, when there will be few or no foreign guests, ”says the CEO of Ruka-Kuusamo Tourism Association. Mats Lindfors.

When instructing customers, the ski resorts follow the recommendations issued by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) for combating the coronavirus, for example on safety intervals.

“Lift tickets can be bought from the online store in advance. Lift trips are made outdoors and do not take more than 15 minutes. You can go skiing safely, ”Harri Lindfors believes.

According to THL close contacts of a coronavirus patient are defined as persons who have been in the same confined space for more than 15 minutes.

“With the current THL recommendations in force, there is no need to restrict lift travel. If the guidelines change, our guidelines will also change, ”says Lindfors.

In the coming autumn holiday weeks, many snow-free ski resorts will also be open, although there is no access to the slopes yet. For example, there are cycling routes and adventure parks.

Cross-country ski trails will be opened during October in addition to Levi, at least in Ruka, Sotkamo Vuokatti, Kuopio Tahko, Muonion Olos and Rovaniemi Ounasvaara.

It is still unresolved whether the Alpine Skiing World Cup will take place in Levi on 21-22. November. The decision of the International Ski Federation FIS is expected next Friday, October 9th.