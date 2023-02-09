POLYANYTSYA, Ukraine — Children waited to board the chairlift, poles in hand. Some families made it to the top just to breathe in the fresh mountain air and walk among the tall pines.

Ski instructors guided students up gentle slopes. Teenagers whooped with joy at a nearby skating rink.

It was almost easy to forget that this idyllic scene—at the Bukovel ski resort in the Carpathian mountains of western Ukraine—was set in a country at war, some 500 kilometers from the front lines.

“It’s a way to get back to normal life,” almost defiant, said Yana Chernetska, 30, who came from Odessa for a few days with her 4-year-old daughter and her husband. “No missile should stifle a normal childhood for my daughter.”

But the battlefield was never far from the minds of others.

Taras Bihus, mentally and physically battered from his months as a soldier, hoped to rest and recuperate at the resort. He was a snowboard instructor in Bukovel, in the village of Polyanytsya. When the war began, he volunteered for the Army and was sent to the southeastern front. He was discharged from active duty last fall when an old snowboarding injury exacerbated and left him barely able to walk. After some physical therapy, he returned here in December to resume his work as an instructor.

“It’s all a person needs to stay sane,” Bihus, 29, said of working at the resort. “Here is like paradise.”

Artem Mitin, 35, a ski shop owner, said the clientele had changed. Eastern Europeans did not come. Neither are large groups. And there were a lot of new people.

“It’s not just about skiing,” he said. “I think they come here to forget.”

In the fall, Russian attacks on infrastructure across the country damaged the national power grid. Ski resorts in the area have combated ongoing power outages by using powerful generators that allow them to make snow, operate the chair lifts and light the slopes — and allow people to work.

At the Baza Smart Hotel in Bukovel, dozens of young creatives and IT professionals meet daily in a restaurant that has been turned into a makeshift workspace. Electricity is powered by generators, and even when it goes out, a backup satellite internet connection allows them to stay online.

“It’s really like an island of stability in all of this,” said Lera Diachuk, a graphic designer. “We are trying to live our lives and do our best to work.”

Diachuk, 23, works for Headway, an edtech startup that relocated staff members last fall from its office in kyiv, the Ukrainian capital. Diachuk brought with him his 14-year-old brother, who had fled his family home in an occupied part of the Kherson region. His parents stayed behind.

Bihus is renting a room for the winter in one of the log cabins that dot the mountainside, and lives with other snowboarders.

He is in Army reserve, so if there is a full-scale Russian offensive in the spring, as many have predicted, he may be called back into combat. But Bihus tries not to think about it. For now, he’s focusing on simpler things: hiking the trails, swimming in the cool mountain streams, and reading.

On the afternoon of the Orthodox Epiphany celebrations, he walked to a lake on the outskirts of town to participate in the annual tradition of Christ’s baptism.

She crossed herself as she stepped into the icy water, inhaling deeply before submerging fully. She returned to the surface with a sharp exhale, kicking her arms and legs.

“It’s healing for the body and for the mind,” he said with a laugh as he left.

Oleksandra Mykolyshyn contributed reporting.

By: MEGAN SPECIA