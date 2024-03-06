Ski resorts | Another skier bumped into Hanna Korf and fled the scene – These are the dangerous places on the slopes

Hanna Korf from Oulu no longer skis during the season in big ski centers because she wants to make sure that no one runs into her again.

Hanna Korf was skiing alone when an unknown person fell on top of her and fled the scene. Korf suffered a concussion and lost his memory. Ski center experts tell you the dangerous places for skiing.

Headache, neck pain, nausea. He doesn't remember anything about the events of the day of the crash.

That's what it says Hanna Korfin in the medical record. At that time, 26-year-old Korf had fallen badly on the slopes of Ruka. It was April 2015, and someone had descended towards Korfi at high speed. After the collision, the other driver did not stop and stayed to see what happened to the person who crashed.