D.he joy came with a delay for Petra Vlhova. She had to put up with a defeat first. She lost one fight, the one for the small crystal ball for the slalom classification, in sixth place in the last run of the winter. But at the same time the Slovak won the other, for her much more important one – the one for the overall World Cup.

When she was still torn, the first well-wishers came. The friend was there at the final ski race in Lenzerheide and took her in his arms, the supervisors of the small private team rushed over and pressed Vlhova. Success, she later said, “means a lot because I’ve made history”. She was the first female athlete to win the overall World Cup for her country. “That’s amazing because it was really, really difficult.”

Even before the final giant slalom on Sunday, which she finished eleventh, Lara Gut-Behrami could no longer catch her. Vlhova had 1416 points in the end, 160 points more than the Swiss. The triumph is the result of an ingenious plan of her coach Livio Magoni, but also of her enormous diligence. Vlhova does not have the great talent of a Mikaela Shiffrin or a Gut-Behrami, she has worked hard. Magoni once referred to the athlete as a “machine”.

“I knew that everything was private”

Vlhova comes from Liptovsky Mikulas, a small town on the edge of the Low Tatras. The Jasna ski resort is a good half hour drive away. Her parents used to run a restaurant there, where Petra and her older brother Boris learned to ski. The father financed a private trainer at an early age because he did not see his daughter in good hands in the unprofessional management structure of the association. Vlhova felt obliged to give something back. “I knew that everything was private, that the people around me cost money,” she said once in the “NZZ”.

She became Junior World Champion in slalom in 2014 and won her first World Cup race at the age of 20 at the end of 2015. Her career only really picked up speed after the Vlhova family signed Magoni in spring 2016. The Italian once led the Slovenian Tina Maze to the overall World Cup, he is considered a tough dog in the industry and always demands a lot from his athletes. But Vlhova is used to making an effort. She doesn’t think about it much, she just follows her trainer.

Soon she was also one of the best in giant slalom, winning gold in the discipline at the 2019 World Cup in Åre. She then expanded her repertoire to include super-G and downhill. “The goals are: step by step. I try not to think too far ahead, ”said the Slovak. Her trainer did that. Last season, when Vlhova started in many speed races, was a kind of test run, as Magoni called it, for the overall goal of the overall World Cup.

A successful one, because Vlhova showed that she also has great potential in the fast disciplines and enough strength to cope with a mammoth program. This winter she contested all 31 races, as the only athlete, for the first time in her career she was on the podium in the Super-G, as second from Garmisch-Partenkirchen. In the downhill she achieved some top ten results. The overall World Cup is the reward – for the hunt and the sweat.