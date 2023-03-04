Rome – Shower of medals for Italy in the individual competitions at the Alpine Ski World Championships scheduled in Boi Taull, Spain. Alba De Silvestro she gave herself the joy of the second individual medal in this world championship – third also considering the silver in the team race and the bronze in the vertical -, a splendid silver just over 3′ behind the French winner Axelle Gachet Mollaretfirst with a time of 1h16’05″9. Glory also for Julia Murada: the current leader of the overall World Cup, won the bronze medal, thanks to a very convincing performance, arriving less than 1′ from her teammate.

Good fifth place for Julia Compagnoni, in a ranking that saw Katia Mascherona in 12th place and Samantha Bertolina 14th. You finished the Mara Martini competition prematurely.