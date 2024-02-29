ESaving energy is one of the meta-topics of our time. Especially if you are over 50 but actually feel much younger and immediately fall into the trap of overestimating yourself when skiing. This manifests itself after a long day on the icy valley descent with a back position and stiff legs. You just have to be a little more careful with your fuel reserves, even if the ski slopes are tempting and demand another descent and then another.

The Ski Mojo is intended to help you use your existing energy skilfully. Like a kind of e-bike for skiers. Only without a battery under the frame. Instead, with a compression spring on the back of the thigh, which seems a bit strange at first glance. Well then. Praise be to what makes your turns smooth and makes you forget about meniscus damage.