Ski lift accident in Austria: It is still unclear why the ski lift suddenly came loose and slid backwards. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO / Sebastian Widmann

For a family of three, a ride on a ski lift in the Zillertal ended in a nightmare: their chair came loose and slid backwards.

Schwendau – The biggest fear of many skiers became reality for a family of three from Austria. The chair in which the family was sitting suddenly came loose and slid backwards, colliding with the next chair in the elevator. The 38-year-old mother and 11-year-old son fell about eight meters from the chairlift.

The dramatic fall from the chairlift is reminiscent of an incident from 2018 in which a 23-year-old woman fell ten meters from a chairlift in Winterberg. In the same year there was also a ski lift tragedy in the Zillertal, but with a happy ending: a snowboarder from Munich had to spend six hours on a chair lift.

Mother and son fall from the chairlift – the police are investigating

In a serious accident with a chairlift in Austria on Friday, a mother and her son fell eight meters into the depths. The four-seater chair in which the Austrian woman was sitting with her son and husband suddenly slipped backwards for an unknown reason and hit the unoccupied chair behind, reported the Tyrol State Police Department. The accident happened in Schwendau in the Zillertal.

According to the Austrian newspaper krone.at the authorities have started the investigation. A police spokesman confirmed that the accident occurred at the level of the fifth support pillar of the Lärchwald quad chairlift at around 9:30 a.m. The chairlift has stopped operating for the time being.

Mother seriously injured after falling from chairlift – father was able to hold on

The father (41), also Austrian, was able to hold on, but the 38-year-old mother and eleven-year-old son fell into the snow-covered area under the lift. The woman suffered serious injuries to her back and pelvis. The son and husband were also injured, but the police did not provide any further information about them. The family was taken to the hospital in Innsbruck by rescue helicopter. (mh / dpa)