Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Ski Jumping Women denied boarding – “Sex discrimination”, says Norwegian sports organization

April 12, 2022
in World Europe
Women’s admission to the air hill will be discussed at the International Ski Federation on Wednesday.

In the Nordic countries For a long time, combined in skiing was only a men’s sport, but now there are also combined competitions for women, and in the next World Championships, among others, women’s combined is included.

However, there is still one sport for which women are irrelevant: hill jumping volleyball.

Now the Norwegian Athletes’ Association (Niso), together with lawyers from the Norwegian Confederation of Trade Unions (LO), has written to the International Ski Federation (Fis).

A statement seen by the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK states: “The ban on women competing on airplanes is solely because they are women and it is sex discrimination.”

Niso invokes, among other things, the EU directive, which states that direct and indirect discrimination is illegal.

One of Fis’ reasons for the ban has been that airfields would be dangerous for women.

See also  New rudeness to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen

NRK contacted the Fis hill jump competition manager Sandro Pertileenwho confirmed that the matter would be discussed at the FIS meeting on Wednesday 13 April.

Norway already proposed air races for women last year. Then the motion fell to 9-7. Opponents, according to NRK, included Austria, Germany, Slovenia and Japan, but now it is estimated in Norway that the vote could be different this time around.

