The last World Cup decision in the ski jump leads into a scandal: the Norwegians are accused of manipulation of the suits after an anonymously recorded video, three athletes are disqualified. The World Association FIS is “shocked”.

The grandstands in the granases ski stadium were almost empty, most of the spectators had already gone when a change in the classification was announced at 6 p.m. on the big screen: three Norwegian jumpers were disqualified after the competition on the large hill, the FIS race director for ski jump, Sandro Pertile. The second place in the Norwegian Marius Lindvik was also canceled. A few minutes later, pertile stood in front of journalists in the interview zone: “I’m shocked,” he said.