The World Cup in Planica

Moments of great fear during the trials of the Ski Jumping World Championships in Planica. In front of his audience the Slovenian Peter Prevc fell badly mid-flight from the large trampoline and hit his back on the snow. At the root of the error perhaps a technical problem in the binding of one of the skis. Prevc was immediately rescued, immobilized and taken to hospital by toboggan. However, the international federation reassured everyone: “he’s fine, he just has bad back pain”. The Slovenian also suffered a small concussion. On the same trampoline, in 2007, also Primoz Roglic, due to a gust of wind, lost control and hit his back violently. His well-started career as a jumper ended at that moment and another, very profitable so far, began in cycling.



00:45