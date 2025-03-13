In the course of the manipulation scandal at the World Cup in Trondheim, the Ski World Association FIS suspended three other Norwegian ski jumper for acute suspicions. This was announced by the FIS on Thursday at a press conference in Oslo. The athletes are the former ski flight world recorder Robert Johansson, the World Cup seventh Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal and Robin Pedersen.

“We found something else, not the same as in the cases before,” said FIS racing director Sandro Pertile. As the FIS performed, all the suits of Norway’s team used in the jump competitions in Trondheim – ski jumping and combination in men and women – were ensured and examined. The three athletes mentioned have shown abnormalities. Nothing was found in jumpers and combiners.

Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang, disqualified on Saturday in Trondheim, had already been suspended by FIS. This occurred to all the Norwegian ski jumping men of the World Cup team. Norway’s team leadership had already granted the fraudulent manipulation of the suits of Lindvik and Forfang, but only for the last competition and without the knight knowledge. All further suits of all nations are to be examined in Oslo on Friday.