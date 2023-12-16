Pius Paschke could hardly believe his luck. “World Cup winner – that sounds pretty fresh. I have to process that first.” Paschke has been involved in ski jumping for what feels like half an eternity. But only now, at the ripe old age of 33, has the man from Kiefersfelden achieved something that hardly anyone expected him to do in his career: finally winning a World Cup competition.

The location that the senior member of the German team chose for this is more than suitable. Engelberg in Switzerland, located at the end of the road at 1000 meters, is the last stop before the Four Hills Tournament. The dress rehearsal.

Paschke, who has been jumping at a consistently high level since the start of the season, is heading into the ski jumping classic around the turn of the year with a great feeling thanks to his coup on the Groß-Titlis ski jump. “The second jump was really cool,” he said after his jump to another 135 meters. He managed to move up from sixth place to the top in the second and decisive round. Experiencing something like that “doesn’t happen that often,” he said in the bitter cold in the mixed zone at the Engelberger Schanze. “For me it’s even nicer that it’s my turn now.”

Wellinger initially at the top

After the jumpers had crossed the Bakken for the first time, everything still looked like a possible success for Andreas Wellinger. With a stylistically and technically clean jump of 133 meters, the Olympic champion, who had been strong for weeks, took the lead. But when it came to confirming the formidable starting position in the second attempt, Wellinger had to admit defeat. The weather conditions, especially the influence of the wind, changed just as Wellinger hit the track – and when he landed, he fell back to twelfth place after his jump of just 121.5 meters.

Wellinger was still the second best German. Karl Geiger came 20th, Martin Hamann (24th) and Stephan Leyhe (26th) were among the top thirty. Philipp Raimund was disqualified. The Norwegian Marius Lindvik came second in the first Engelberg World Cup competition a week before Christmas. The Austrian Stefan Kraft, who continues to lead the overall World Cup, came in third.

It had already been indicated last year that Paschke was coping well with the conditions in the monastery village of Engelberg. “I like the jump,” he said. In 2022 he came fifth and sixth in the two competitions. And now, in the coming year of 2023, at the start of the dress rehearsal weekend first. “Now it’s paying off a bit,” said Paschke happily: “Ten years ago I wouldn’t have believed it. But it has grown step by step. The technology is more stable than ever before.” And Pius Paschke, the reliable marathon man for German ski jumpers, is better than ever in his long career.