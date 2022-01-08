Ski Jumping Norwegians double victory in Bischofshofen, Niko Kytösaho misses second round

Kytösaho, who finished 35th, has now lost Cup points in five consecutive races.

Norway celebrated a double victory as the World Cup in Men’s Jumping continued after Central European Hill Week in Bischofshofen, Austria.

Marius Lindvik took his season opening win, and Halvor Egner Granerud flew second before Austria Jan Hörl. The Japanese cup leader who dominated the hill week Ryoyu Kobayashi was the fourth.

Niko Kytösaho was 35th after jumping 122.5 meters on HS142 Hill. He missed 4.2 points in the last places of Poland who took second place Dawid from Kuback and Germany Pius Paschkesta.

Kytösaho has now lost the Cup points in five consecutive races. His best this season is 18th place in the opening race of the cup season in Nizhny Tagil, Russia in November.

Eetu Nousiainen the jumps on Saturday ended with a qualifier where he was 51st, the first qualifier.