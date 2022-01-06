Ski Jumping Norwegian media enthusiastic about Janne Ahonen’s participation in the Finnish Championships: “I hope I don’t win”

Ahonen has jumped five jumps in the last four years.

Downhill jumping two-time world champion and five-time winner of Central European Hill Week Janne Ahonen announced last week that he would take part in the Finnish Championships in Lahti.

Norwegian Dagbladet immediately reported on Ahonen’s “return,” and on Sunday Dagbladet interviewed Aho in connection with the final race of the hill week in Bischofshofen, where Ahonen was Yle’s commentator.

“I don’t want to call this a comeback. I do it for fun after jumping in Lahti twice last week, ”Ahonen said.

Dagbladet wondered if Ahonen could win.

“I do not believe. I hope I don’t win, ”Ahonen said and smiled.

The question of winning the Norwegian media may also suggest that Finnish success during the hill week, among other things, was even exceptionally weak.

Ahonen said he has jumped a total of five times since his career ended four years ago. The chapter includes two jumps from last week. He didn’t figure out where the idea for participating in the World Championships came from.

“When I jumped last week, I wanted to know if it is still possible to land on a large hill in Lahti. And I survived twice. ”

The longest jump was 125 meters.

The Finnish Championships in hill jumping will be held in Lahti on the 14th and 16th. January.