Dhe Nordic World Ski World Championships in Trondheim have ended since Sunday, but have not been completed. On the contrary, the validation of the results is just starting.

The Austrian Ski Association unchanged to recognize all results in the ski jump competitions in the Norwegians, in ski jumping as well as in the Nordic combination: wherever the jump suits were used where – at least two copies – were turned around with fraudulent intentions.

SZ Plus Fraud in ski jumping :Norway gives manipulations After the disqualification of three Norwegian jumpers, the association grants the rule violation when tailoring the suits. Sports director Aalbu speaks of “stupidity” – but the reputation of the sport was difficult.

In the German Ski Association (DSV), sports director Horst Hüttel from the World Association FIS requires the submission of a complete list of information when used which suit was used. For something, the chips in the fabric must be useful, around Norway’s tailor in the presence of jumping head coach Magnus Brevig with the scissors so artfully snipped. There is no doubt about the authenticity of the secretly recorded film recordings from Norway’s Nordic sewing room: The Norwegian association has now added small sound to manipulation of the outfits of Marius Lindvik and Johann Andre Forfang for the purpose of aerodynamic advantage.

What humiliation would it be if the FIS-as required by Austria-collects all seven Norwegian World Cup titles?

In the hills on the fjord of Trondheim, Norway’s ski strips have won 32 medals in front of an enthusiastic audience in the past two weeks, 13 of which are golden. Nobody was almost as successful as this Scandinavian country, for walking through the snow on long boards, even in the constant rain, belonging to the lifestyle. On Saturday, hundred thousand moved into the forest on the edge of the cross-country ski run with children, sled, skiing, gaps and tubas, with wood for campfire and sausages for the winter barbecue. Some even stayed in the snow.

Which humiliation, what embarrassment for the sports enthusiasts, would now collect the seven Norwegian World Cup titles in the ski jump and in combination, as required by Austria. There were only those remarkable six titles left that Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo won in cross -country skiing – a single man, not the selection of an entire skiing -loving nation. That is more than a numerical difference.

In the shortage of explanation: Norway’s ski jumping head coach Magnus Brevig (front) and sports director Jan-Erik Aalbu. (Photo: Terje Pedersen/Reuters)

From Norway’s sewing machine scandal, the thesis can once again be derived- this time in a very original way- that this highly competitive milieu does not provide miracles, neither in winter nor summer sports. There are only services and explanatory patterns. Developing a competitive advantage is part of the nature of competitive sports, DSV sports director Hüttel also granted Hüttel in Trondheim under the ski jumps: In the competition of the forces, every team will try to draw an advantage out of a sharper grinding, faster skiing, better suits or an effective conveyor system. But comparability – fairness – only arises if this remains within the framework of the rules.

The Ski World Association FIS is now awaited how to proceed with Norway’s jump medals. Norway’s ski association has to explain fraud to the compatriots. With this self -mortem you have to finish alone in the north.