Saturday, January 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ski Jumping Niko Kytösaho was the only Finn to jump into the hill week’s Garmisch race

by admin
December 31, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Eetu Nousiainen and Antti Aalto were eliminated.

Niko Kytösaho is the only Finnish jumper to have survived the qualifying for the second competition of the Central European Hill Week in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Instead Eetu Nousiainen and Antti Aalto were eliminated.

Kytösaho made an effort of 122.5 meters on Garmisch-Partenkirchen and was 45th in the qualifiers. Nousiainen was 56th with a jump of 119.5 meters and Aalto was 57th with a 121-meter jump.

The number one qualifier had beaten Germany by 137 meters Markus Eisenbichler.

.
#Ski #Jumping #Niko #Kytösaho #Finn #jump #hill #weeks #Garmisch #race

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Moratti retraces his choices: "The regret is Cantona, I was a friend of Hodgson's with the technicians"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.