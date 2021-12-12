Ski Jumping Niko Kytösaho was eliminated from the second round in Klingenthal, with a huge crowd behind Ryoyu Kobayash in the Norwegians

As many as five Norwegians took their place behind the winner.

12.12. 19:38

Finland sole representative Niko Kytösaho was eliminated from the second jump in the hill jumping world cup race in Klingenthal, Germany and was ranked 47th.

Competition defeated Japan Ryoyu Kobayashi, behind which in the results list crowded the next five places Norwegian jumper. Daniel Andre Tande was another Marius Lindvik third, Robert Johansson fourth, Halvor Egner Granerud Fifth and Johann Andre Forfang sixth. Germany’s world cup leader Karl Geiger remained in 22nd place after landing in the first lap already at 115.5 meters.

There will be two more competitions in the World Cup next weekend in Engelberg, Switzerland, before the turn of the year and Central European Hill Week.