The six-time ski jumping world champion Markus Eisenbichler stops. After the World Cup final in Planica from March 28th to 30th, the 33-year-old will end his career, as the German Ski Association (DSV) announced.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about it in the past few months, and my gut feeling tells me: It’s the right time. It feels good, ”said Eisenbichler. “Ski jumping was my life – with ups and downs, with emotions that can hardly be put into words.”

Ski jumping :The maturity of the horny For the first time, Markus Eisenbichler is wearing the yellow jersey after his victory in Wisla. Much indicates that he now leaves slips, doubts and occasional outbursts of anger.

In addition to the World Cup titles in single, mixed team and team, Eisenbichler won Olympic bronze with the team in Beijing in Beijing. In addition, there are two silver and a bronze medal at Ski flight world championships in statistics. Finally, Eisenbichler no longer came to his old performance level. An activity as a trainer is an option for the future.

“With Markus Eisenbichler, one of the very big ski jumpers leaves the World Cup stage. The German Ski Association is Markus in passion for its many years, of energy, but of course also very grateful in many, many, ”said DSV sports director Horst Hüttel. “His six World Cup titles are outstanding. He is the most successful German ski jumper in history. “

Already in 2011 he celebrated his World Cup debut

At the Nordic Ski World Cup in Innsbruck and Seefeld alone, Eisenbichler was at the top of the podium three times. He became world champion in the individual from the large hill. He had made his debut in the World Cup team as part of the 2011/2012 four-hill tour in Oberstdorf.

“Markus was always an athlete who was looking for the open word who was looking for the dialogue and who never bent,” said Hüttel. “That is why he was so popular with the fans and colleagues in the whole ski jumping community.”