Ski Jumping Marita Kramer, who ruled the World Cup, gave a positive corona test, Olympic trip threatened

Julia Kykkänen finished 16th in the last pre-Olympic competition and Jenny Rautionaho 20th.

Downhill jumping an Austrian leading the World Cup for Women Marita Kramerin participation in the Beijing Olympics became significantly more complicated.

The International Ski Federation FIS said on Sunday On Twitterthat one of the members of the Austrian team gave a positive test sample on Saturday in a corona test at the Willingen World Cup in Germany.

Austrian Ski Association responded to FIS ‘s tweet by stating that it was Kramer.

Kramer, 20, has not previously competed in the Olympics, but has dominated the World Cup this season with six wins.

Last at the World Winter Championships in Oberstdorf, Germany, Kramer was fourth on the Grand Hill and Normal Hill. In the women’s team competition, she was part of the winning quartet in Austria, and in the mixed team competition, she was jumping bronze for Austria.

Kramer, one of the big favorites at the Olympics, won the women’s competition in Willingen on Saturday but no longer competed on Sunday. On both days, the women only jumped from the HS147 hill due to the severe winds of the race.

To Beijing elected Finns jumped their Olympic general over the weekend. Julia Kykkänen was 16th in the race on Sunday and Jenny Rautionaho 20: s. There were 23 jumpers involved. The winner was Slovenia Nika Kriznar, who finished first in his career at the World Cup.

At the Beijing Winter Olympics, the women’s ski jumping will begin next week with a normal hill race.